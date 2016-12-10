Gallery: Another win found in Mizzou Arena

Leading the way for the Tigers was Sierra Michaelis with 24 points on the night, going 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. Missouri forward Cierra Porter was huge, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for a double double. Also getting a double double was Lindsey Cunningham, who scored 11 points and snagged 10 rebounds.
Missouri freshman forward Hannah Schuchts, 13, shoots a jump shot from the free throw line. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Sophomore forward Cierra Porter, 4, attempts a spin move on SIUE defender Dearria Watson, 32, in the paint. Porter was huge for the Tigers, scoring 18 points on the night while also grabbing 13 rebounds. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Senior guard Sierra Michaelis, 24, drives towards the basket looking to create space at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 7. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Missouri senior guard Lindsey Cunningham, 11, drives towards the basket when she sees an open lane. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
