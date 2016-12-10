The Student Voice of MU Since 1955
Gallery: Another win found in Mizzou Arena

SIUE Cougars lose 72–60 to Tigers on Dec. 4

By Emil Lippe | Dec. 10, 2016

Leading the way for the Tigers was Sierra Michaelis with 24 points on the night, going 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. Missouri forward Cierra Porter was huge, scoring 18 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for a double double. Also getting a double double was Lindsey Cunningham, who scored 11 points and snagged 10 rebounds.

Missouri freshman forward Hannah Schuchts, 13, shoots a jump shot from the free throw line.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Sophomore forward Cierra Porter, 4, attempts a spin move on SIUE defender Dearria Watson, 32, in the paint. Porter was huge for the Tigers, scoring 18 points on the night while also grabbing 13 rebounds.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Senior guard Sierra Michaelis, 24, drives towards the basket looking to create space at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 7.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Missouri senior guard Lindsey Cunningham, 11, drives towards the basket when she sees an open lane.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer

