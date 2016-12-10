Mizzou gymnastics began its season with an exhibition in the Hearnes Center on Dec. 10. The tigers did all four rotations: vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor. Even though there was no opponent outside of the team, performances were scored just as if they would be in a real meet.
Gallery: Gymnastics exhibition kicks off season
Mizzou gymnastics exhibition match starts off the 2016-2017 season
