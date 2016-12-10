The Student Voice of MU Since 1955
Gallery: Gymnastics exhibition kicks off season

Mizzou gymnastics exhibition match starts off the 2016-2017 season

By Julia Hansen | Dec. 10, 2016

Mizzou gymnastics began its season with an exhibition in the Hearnes Center on Dec. 10. The tigers did all four rotations: vault, uneven bars, beam, and floor. Even though there was no opponent outside of the team, performances were scored just as if they would be in a real meet.

Image

The tigers end their meet with a team chant in the middle of the floor.

Julia Hansen/Staff Photographer
Image

Junior Kennedi Harris shows off her dancing ability during her floor routine.

Julia Hansen/Staff Photographer
Image

Junior Becca Schugel high-fives her teammates as the announcer introduces the team.

Julia Hansen/Staff Photographer
Image

Sophomore Morgan Porter flips through the air as she dismounts from the balance beam.

Julia Hansen/Staff Photographer
Image

Sophomore Brooke Kelly does a hand-stand on the top bar of the uneven bars.

Julia Hansen/Staff Photographer
Image

Junior Kennedi Harris balances on the uneven bars during the home Mizzou exhibition match.

Julia Hansen/Staff Photographer

