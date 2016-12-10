Gallery: Men's basketball drops its fourth loss

The first ten minutes of Missouri's matchup against NO. 20 Arizona looked dreary for the Tigers. Within the start, the Wildcats dominated as they racked up a 17 point lead at 25-8. Missouri turned its game around to rally back on offense, ending the first half down by only five. However, Missouri's second half did not see the same success. Fueled by consistent three point shooting, Arizona made a 21-0 run. The Tigers could not overcome the offensive dominance.