Gallery: Men's basketball drops its fourth loss

The first ten minutes of Missouri's matchup against NO. 20 Arizona looked dreary for the Tigers. Within the start, the Wildcats dominated as they racked up a 17 point lead at 25-8. Missouri turned its game around to rally back on offense, ending the first half down by only five. However, Missouri's second half did not see the same success. Fueled by consistent three point shooting, Arizona made a 21-0 run. The Tigers could not overcome the offensive dominance.
Arizona guard Kedeem Allen, 20, hangs on the rim after missing a two-handed dunk. Alexzandria Churchill/Senior Staff Photographer
After being announced with the other starters, freshman guard Frankie Hughes, 3, circles back to his teammates with a smile then huddles with them before tip-off. Alexzandria Churchill/Senior Staff Photographer
While walking off the court, Missouri guard Terrence Phillips, 1, leans into assistant head athletic trainer Pat Beckmann after being injured during the previous play. Phillips did not return for the remainder of the game. Alexzandria Churchill/Senior Staff Photographer
Arizona guard Rawle Alkins, 1, and Missouri sophomore guard Jordan Geist, 15, try arms stretched to rebound the ball. After 40 minutes, Arizona's 46 rebounds outnumbered Missouri's by 18. Alexzandria Churchill/Senior Staff Photographer
After recovering possession of the ball, freshman guard Frankie Hughes, 3, takes off toward the Missouri goal to finish off the breakaway play. Hughes and sophomore forward Kevin Puryear, 24, were the only Tigers to reach double digits in scoring. Alexzandria Churchill/Senior Staff Photographer
A pair of players from both teams scrambled on the ground for a loose ball near the sideline. Arizona nearly doubled Missouri's eight turnovers with 15 throughout the game. Alexzandria Churchill/Senior Staff Photographer
