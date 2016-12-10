Gallery: Missouri wins 81–55 over Miami (Ohio)

The Mizzou men's basketball team came into Tuesday night's matchup against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks looking to build momentum off their previous win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Dec. 3.

The offensive struggles would continue for the Tigers as they went into the half with a narrow 26-25 lead. In the second half, sophomore forward Kevin Puryear, 24, led the Tigers to score a team-high 55 points in a half to pull away from the RedHawks and win with a final score of 81-55.

Also leading the way for Missouri was senior forward Russell Woods, 25, who contributed a double double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer, 33, got hot from deep in the second half and went 4-for-7 on the night from beyond the arc to help the Tigers out with 14 points of his own to help cap off their huge offensive run.

Up next for Missouri is a test at home on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats, currently ranked No. 16 in the nation. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.