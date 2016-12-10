Gallery: Missouri wins 81–55 over Miami (Ohio)

The Mizzou men's basketball team came into Tuesday night's matchup against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks looking to build momentum off their previous win against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Dec. 3.
The offensive struggles would continue for the Tigers as they went into the half with a narrow 26-25 lead. In the second half, sophomore forward Kevin Puryear, 24, led the Tigers to score a team-high 55 points in a half to pull away from the RedHawks and win with a final score of 81-55.
Also leading the way for Missouri was senior forward Russell Woods, 25, who contributed a double double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer, 33, got hot from deep in the second half and went 4-for-7 on the night from beyond the arc to help the Tigers out with 14 points of his own to help cap off their huge offensive run.
Up next for Missouri is a test at home on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats, currently ranked No. 16 in the nation. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.
Freshman guard Frankie Hughes, 3, high-fives teammates as he is announced as a part of the starting lineup for the Tigers’ game against the RedHawks at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 6, 2016. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Missouri forward Mitchell Smith, 5, draws contact from RedHawk defenders while going up for a layup in the first half of Missouri's game against Miami (Ohio). Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Sophomore guard Jordan Geist, 15, dribbles down the baseline looking to create space. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Missouri guard Frankie Hughes, 3, drives to the basket looking to get past his defender and score. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Missouri sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer, 33, attempts a 3-pointer from the wing as Miami (Ohio) guard Jake Wright closes out on the shot at Mizzou Arena. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Missouri sophomore forward Kevin Puryear, 24, attempts a jump shot in the first half of Missouri's game against the RedHawks. Puryear led the Tigers with 19 points and eight rebounds on 7-for-13 shooting from the floor. Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Article comments
0 comments
This item does not have any approved comments yet.