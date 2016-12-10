Gallery: Tigers win 64–57 over Wichita State Shockers

On Friday night, the Mizzou women's basketball team looked to continue to build momentum off of their bounce back win that they got over the SIUE Cougars on Wednesday night.

After struggling on the offensive side of the floor, the Tigers rallied in the second half to ignite their offense and run away with a 64–57 win over the Wichita State Shockers.

Leading the way for the Tigers was guard Lianna Doty with 15 points on the night along with six rebounds and four assists. Also coming up big for Missouri was guard Sierra Michaelis, who had 14 points on the night despite just a 5-for-16 shooting performance.

Offense was hard to come by in the first half, with the score leaning in favor of the Shockers at the end of the first, 17–10.

However, the Tigers would make up for it on the defensive side of the floor in the second quarter, holding the Shockers to a mere four points in the quarter to narrow the margin to just a one point deficit at 21–20 at the half.

Missouri's offense would ignite in the second half, as the Tigers would rally to score 26 points in the third quarter, ultimately running away with the game by a final of 64–57 over the Shockers.

With the win, Missouri improves to 8–3 on the season and will take on the UT Martin Skyhawks on Saturday December 17, tipoff is set early at 11 a.m. after finals week at the university.