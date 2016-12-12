Mizzou wrestling crushes Ohio 35-7

Days after a disappointing showing against No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Missouri (3-1, 2-0) responded with a 35-7 drumming of Ohio (2-3, 1-1).

Despite being plagued by injury, Mizzou was able to stay perfect in the Mid-American Conference duals. The Tigers won eight of the 10 matches, with six wrestlers recording bonus points. Aaron Assad, No. 8 Jaydin Eierman, No. 4 Daniel Lewis and No. 1 J’den Cox all had decisive victories.

The dual began with three straight victories for Mizzou. At 125 pounds, redshirt junior Aaron Assad defeated No. 14 Shakur Laney 16-1 by technical fall. This victory marked Assad’s first dual win of the season and win over a ranked opponent.

Then, at 133 pounds, redshirt freshman Jaydin Eierman quickly defeated No. 18 Cameron Kelly with a win by fall at 1:44 into the first period. The 141-pound dual followed, with redshirt senior Zach Synon defeating Noah Forrider. After the first two periods resulted in a 0-0 tie, Synon was able to clinch a 2-1 victory in the third. In the 149 lbs matchup, Ohio gained its first victory of the day as Kade Kowalski defeated Alex Butler 8-1.

This was followed by six Mizzou wins. At 157 pounds, No. 3 Joey Lavallee crushed Cullen Cummings 19-9 in a major decision win. Lavallee is 9-0 on the season, with six victories by bonus points. At 165 pounds, No. 4 Daniel Lewis recorded a technical fall win over No. 16 Austin Reese in the second period. So far this season, Lewis leads Lavallee with seven victories with bonus points.

At 174 pounds, Dylan Wisman won 11-3 by major decision over Arsen Arshughyan, followed by 184-pounder Matt Lemanowics defeating Nate Hall 3-1. No. 1 J’den Cox then recorded the third technical fall win of the dual. Cox defeated Devin King 20-4 at 4:48 in the second period. Cox is 7-0 on the year, and this was his 15th career technical fall win. Lastly, West Virginia transfer Austin Myers was defeated by Ohio’s Zack Parker. Parker won by major decision 12-4 and was the second Bobcat to win on the day.

Mizzou wrestling is back in action on Tuesday December 20th as they host Kent State and Appalachian State for a pair of duals at the Hearnes Center.

