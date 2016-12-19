The Student Voice of MU Since 1955
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Gallery: Mizzou women’s basketball pulls in a win

Tigers beat UT Martin 80–69 in Dec. 17 home game

By Emil Lippe | Dec. 19, 2016

Mizzou women's basketball finished finals week strong by improving their record to 9–3 on the season, with a 80–69 win over UT Martin on Dec. 17 at Mizzou Arena.

Senior guard Sierra Michaelis, 24, led the Tigers with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham, 3, added 21 of her own on 2-for-5 shooting from deep. Finishing out a trio of strength for the Tigers was sophomore forward Cierra Porter, 21, who finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Early on, the Skyhawks hung with Missouri, holding close to the Tigers’ lead. However, Missouri would pull away in the second quarter and outscore the Skyhawks 18–8 to expand their halftime lead to 43–27.

The Skyhawks would attempt to rally as they hit numerous threes in the second half, but to no avail: the Tigers won with a final score of 80-69. For the game, the Skyhawks shot 17-for-37 from beyond the arc, a 45 percent shooting rate from deep. The 9–3 Tigers will take on UC Riverside at Mizzou Arena on Monday.

Image

Senior Missouri guard Lindsey Cunningham, 11, gets into triple threat on the wing at Mizzou Arena. Cunningham finished with 13 points on 5-for-11 shooting from the field.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Image

Senior Missouri guard Sierra Michaelis, 24, looks to tip a ball her way against her defender at Mizzou Arena.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Image

Senior guard Lindsey Cunningham, 11, senior guard Lianna Doty, 1, and sophomore forward Cierra Porter, 4, look to rip the ball away from a UT Martin player in the second half at Mizzou Arena.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Image

Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham, 3, pushes off a defender, looking to create space and move to the basket to score during the second half of the home game facing the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer
Image

Junior forward Bri Porter, 4, pushes to the basket for a layup during the second half of Mizzou’s home game facing the Skyhawks.

Emil Lippe /Senior Staff Photographer

Share: Facebook / Twitter / Google+

Article comments

0 comments

This item does not have any approved comments yet.

Post a comment

Please provide a full name for all comments. We don't post obscene, offensive or pure hate speech.