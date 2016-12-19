Gallery: Mizzou women’s basketball pulls in a win

Mizzou women's basketball finished finals week strong by improving their record to 9–3 on the season, with a 80–69 win over UT Martin on Dec. 17 at Mizzou Arena.

Senior guard Sierra Michaelis, 24, led the Tigers with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham, 3, added 21 of her own on 2-for-5 shooting from deep. Finishing out a trio of strength for the Tigers was sophomore forward Cierra Porter, 21, who finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Early on, the Skyhawks hung with Missouri, holding close to the Tigers’ lead. However, Missouri would pull away in the second quarter and outscore the Skyhawks 18–8 to expand their halftime lead to 43–27.

The Skyhawks would attempt to rally as they hit numerous threes in the second half, but to no avail: the Tigers won with a final score of 80-69. For the game, the Skyhawks shot 17-for-37 from beyond the arc, a 45 percent shooting rate from deep. The 9–3 Tigers will take on UC Riverside at Mizzou Arena on Monday.