Community members protest Trump’s policies in front of Senator Blunt’s office

Just over a hundred community members gathered Tuesday afternoon in front of Senator Roy Blunt’s office.



The group, equipped with signs and both American and pride flags, were protesting President Donald Trump’s recent cabinet selections and policies. A community group, CoMo for Progress, helped organize the event.

“Senator Blunt, please do not repeal the Affordable Care Act, oppose the filibuster Trump, do not build the border wall with Mexico, do not ban Muslims and refugees from the United States,” Columbia resident Mary Kate Protsman said. “Steve Bannon needs to go through senate confirmation hearings in order to be on the National Security Council.”

Protsman brought a written list of frustrations she wanted to send to Blunt. Protsman was just one of the many individuals who attended the protest in the hopes that Blunt would hear her opinions.

“I am here because I want my voice to be heard to Senator Blunt that I do not support immigration ban and I do not support Trump’s cabinet choices,” Columbia resident Jamie Gack said. “I am not in favor of Steven Bannon being in such close contact with the president. I want Senator Blunt to know how I feel.”

Most in attendance agreed that Blunt has been relatively unresponsive toward the recent interests of the civilians. Blunt has served as a United States senator since his election to the position in 2010.

“We’re just a group of individuals around the community that want to let our senator hear our voices. I’m also collecting letters from individuals in the crowd, their opposition to the cabinet nominees, and we’re hoping to give them to the Senator,” Rebecca Shaw, a member of CoMo for Progress, said.

The protest, which lasted just under an hour, consisted mainly of individuals who vocally opposed Trump’s recent selections. However, there were a handful of Trump supporters in the crowd. Initially, this group consisted of just two individuals, but others joined as the hour progressed.

“Democrats are hateful! The democrats are not the party of peace!” one of the members chanted in opposition to the protests. He declined an interview but spent most of the event chanting statements similar to those aforementioned.

However, those in support of Trump were not the only ones yelling. The rest of the crowd spent most of the event chanting to express their opinions. The topics ranged from support for refugees to opposition to the wall Trump has promised to build on the Mexican border.

While Blunt was not present at the event itself, the protest was effective in drawing attention from passersby. Many individuals either vocalized their support or lack thereof of Blunt’s actions. Some even joined in spontaneously, borrowing signs and penning letters to the senator. However, many came with clear intentions.

“I am here to guard our freedoms. From what I know, Senator Blunt’s decisions are completely in line with what Trump seeks, and so, no. I do not support him,” community member Chip Cooper said. “He is a reasonable person, he is a smart guy, he is a loyal American, he needs to stand up against this insanity. He needs to get a spine.”

Edited by Emily Gallion | egallion@themaneater.com