Missouri tennis struggles, falls to No. 8 Cal

After an impressive performance to start the season at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kick-Off Weekend, the Missouri women’s tennis team was back on the courts Monday to take on the No. 8 California Bears in the second round of the weekend. The Tigers struggled on the day, and after the team fell behind early, Cal never let up. The Bears were able to quickly earn the doubles point, and put on several dazzling performances to sweep the singles to earn a decisive 4-0 victory, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season.

The Bears came out swinging with a dominant display in the doubles matches. Captain Bea Machado Santos and junior Clare Raley were paired together for the second day. The two upperclassmen stepped onto the court looking to build off their impressive performance in the season opener. Santos and Raley took on California’s Maya Jansen and Maegan Manasse, who proved to be an extremely tough pairing. The Cal pairing controlled the match from the very first serve, winning by a convincing margin, 6-1.

In the No. 2 position, Brianna Lashway and Amina Ismail competed looking to pick up their first win of the season. Lashway and Ismail were paired together in the season opener, but the match was abandoned after Missouri clinched points. The duo didn’t fare much better than their teammates on court one Tuesday. Lashway and Ismail struggled to find any rhythm, and suffered a 6-2 defeat.

Tate Schroeder and Cassidy Spearman competed in the third doubles slot for the Tigers, and were put up a great fight before their match was abandoned. The pair was in a highly competitive battle, down 4-3 when Cal secured wins on the first two courts.

Missouri had the opportunity to turn things around in singles competition, but the Bears continued to show why they are the No. 8 team in the nation.

Santos was once again in the Tigers No. 1 slot facing the nation's No. 49 ranked player in Manasse. Manasse showed no weakness in her game, and quickly took down Santos 6-0, 6-2. The loss drops Santos to 0-2 on the season as she continues to search for her first singles victory.

In singles, Clare Raley was all the way down on court six as she looked to pick up her second straight singles win to start the season. Raley was just unable to get anything going on the day, falling by a 6-0, 6-0 margin.

Amina Ismail was slotted in the No. 5 position for the Tigers and dug herself a quick hole losing her opening set 6-0. With her team facing a 0-3 deficit, Ismail fought hard to keep the Tigers alive to force a playoff, before ultimately suffering a 7-6 defeat.

The Tigers greatest success of the day came from the No. 3 singles position. Senior Cassidy Spearman’s first set win was the only set victory the Tigers could manage. Spearman forced her opponent to three sets before the match was abandoned with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 0-1.

Schroeder, a freshman, occupied the Tigers’ No. 4 roster spot for the second straight day. She has been surprising many of her opponents and has been unfazed thus far, regardless of whoever is standing on the other side of the net. Schroeder lost a tough first set 7-5 and was beginning to turn things around in the second, leading 3-0 before the match was abandoned.

The ITA Kick-Off Weekend will be seen as a success for the Tigers. They were able to put on an impressive opening performance against Old Dominion, and proved they were ready to compete right from the start. Missouri was also able to earn head coach Colt Gaston his first dual victory since taking over the team.

Though they suffered a tough loss to California, they got much-needed experience against a nationally ranked opponent that should set them up for success in matches further down the road.

Missouri will continue their 10-match road trip to open the season, visiting Utah State on Wednesday.

Edited by Eli Lederman | elederman@themaneater.com