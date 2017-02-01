Greitens meets with vice president

Gov. Eric Greitens met with Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

“Today, I met with my friend, Vice President Mike Pence, to talk about the challenges facing Missouri and what we can do, together, to help people,” the post stated.

It went on to promise a “strong partnership between the White House and the Governor’s office” and said that both offices “understand the damage that Obamacare is doing to our families and our state's budget.” It said Greitens hoped to bring “more jobs, higher pay, safer streets, and better schools” to Missouri.

Greitens has not, as of Tuesday night, commented on Trump’s recent executive order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries since the visit, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“We are not commenting yet on the national immigration order,” Greitens spokesman Parker Briden told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. “We may later.”