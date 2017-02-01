March for Life latest protest to draw crowds in D.C.

A week after President Donald Trump’s inauguration and six days after the Women’s March, crowds of people gathered again in Washington, D.C., for the March for Life on Friday.

The March for Life is an annual anti-abortion march that has run for 43 years, since the legalization of abortion. This year, Vice President Mike Pence and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway were in attendance.

“The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching --- you have my full support!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Crowd size estimates have not yet come in, but the March for Life has drawn large numbers in the past. In 2013, the 40th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, activists estimated that 650,000 attended. The New York Times reported that 500,000 attended the Women’s March on Washington.

Another march, the Midwest March for Life, will take place in Jefferson City on Feb. 4.