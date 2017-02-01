St. Louis Blues fire head coach Ken Hitchcock

On Wednesday morning, St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong relieved Ken Hitchcock of head coaching duties.

Mike Yeo, who was hired in the offseason as an associate coach for the team, was set to become head coach after this season but will assume the position immediately.

Armstrong also announced goalie coach Jim Corsi will no longer be with the team. The club is bringing in assistant general manager Martin Brodeur and goalie development coach Ty Conklin to share duties for the position for the remainder of the season. Blues goalies have given up the fifth most goals in the league this season.

St. Louis has won just one game out of the past six. They were handed another loss last night by the Winnipeg Jets at home. As a result, the Blues have slipped from proximity to third place in the Central Division to struggling for the second wildcard spot. They have four teams behind them that have either the same amount of points or are just one behind, including the Jets.

For Hitchcock, today marks the end of his six-year coaching stint with the Blues. Over that time, he amassed a 248-124-41 regular season record and led the team to five straight playoff appearances, all in the last five years. He took the team to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Armstrong and Yeo held a press conference this morning to address the firings, and Armstrong had much to say about the direction the club is going.

“We have to become a team again,” Armstrong said in the press conference. “We have to take pride in doing things for each other for the betterment of the team. It’s my responsibility why we’re off track, and it’s my responsibility to get them back on track.”

Mike Yeo has already held his first practice with the team and will make his St. Louis debut behind the bench on Thursday when the Blues host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Edited by Eli Lederman | elederman@themaneater.com