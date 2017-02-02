Sexual misconduct arrest made at Speakers Circle

MU Police Department officers arrested an MU student for first-degree sexual misconduct Wednesday night at Speakers Circle.

Freshman Anna Sirianni, a Maneater staff member, called the police after witnessing a man masturbating next to dumpsters by Hulston Hall, near Traditions Plaza, around 9:30 p.m.

The arrest took place around 11 p.m. after Sirianni, with MUPD, identified the man at Speakers Circle. He was sent to Boone County Jail at 2:14 a.m. with bail set at $500.

Under Missouri law, first-degree sexual misconduct includes “[exposing] his or her genitals under circumstances in which he or she knows that his or her conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm” and is classified as a Class B misdemeanor for first-time offenders, with a punishment of up to six months in prison.

Those convicted of any sex crime in the state of Missouri must register as a sex offender and will remain on the registry for life.

Three unrelated arrests were made on campus last year involving sexual misconduct, but MUPD spokesman Maj. Brian Weimer said there is no further danger posed to the MU campus.

“There’s nothing that links any of these incidents together other than the charge itself,” Weimer said.

Edited by Madi McVan | mmcvan@themaneater.com