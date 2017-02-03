What you need to know from Missouri’s loss to Florida

The Florida students who wore orange and blue ponchos to Thursday’s game should have lent them to the Tigers. For the Missouri men’s basketball team, when it rained, it poured.

The Gators, ranked No. 24 in the country, jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, dominating Missouri 93-54. Florida handed the Tigers (5-16, 0-9) their 13th consecutive loss at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Florida.

Here’s what you need to know from the loss:

Tigers tie school record

Missouri is breaking records this season, but not for the reasons it wants.

With a 13th consecutive loss on Thursday, the Tigers tied the school record for most consecutive losses in a season. Missouri has not won a game since Dec. 6.

A 39-point loss is also tied for seventh-worst in school history.

Game put out of reach early on

Florida took over faster than one could say Missouri.

The Gators came out fast and overwhelmed the Tigers. It started as a 9-2 lead, then grew to 18-3 and 30-6. At halftime, Missouri trailed 46-18.

On the radio after the game, coach Kim Anderson said the quick start from Florida was “like getting hit by a train.”

Missouri failed to come within 40 until late in the game. Terrence Phillips led the Tigers with 14 points. K.J. Walton added 10 points.

Florida continued recent dominance

Vanderbilt handed Florida a loss on Jan. 21 but awakened a beast in the process.

The Gators have won three consecutive games since that loss, outscoring opponents 283-177. Florida has won each game by at least 30 points.

The Gators added their latest Southeastern Conference victory by shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from the three-point line. The biggest difference maker for Florida was its ability to shoot 81.5 percent from the charity stripe.

Up next

Missouri returns to Columbia for a game against Arkansas on Saturday. It is the second annual “Rally for Rhyan” game. Half of the proceeds from ticket sales go to the Rally for Rhyan campaign, whose goal is “to raise awareness and fund further pediatric cancer research,” according to a press release.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

