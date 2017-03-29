Hank Foley to leave MU for New York Institute of Technology

Interim MU Chancellor Hank Foley announced in an email to students that starting June 1, he will be the president of the New York Institute of Technology. His last day at MU will be May 3.

Foley was appointed interim chancellor in November 2015 following R. Bowen Loftin’s resignation amid criticism of his handling of campus issues. Before then, Foley served as senior vice chancellor for research and graduate studies for one year and executive vice president for academic affairs for two years.

“At the UM System, Dr. Foley led the system’s strategic planning efforts, provided system-wide leadership in academic programs, promoted economic development and advanced research collaborations and enhanced funding,” UM System President Mun Choi said in a March 29 statement. “He also led institutional research, student access and success, academic program review and eLearning functions of the system.”

NYIT is a private university in New York with enrollment of over 12,000 students, according to the university’s website. The institute’s previous president, Edward Guiliano, stepped down in September 2016 after serving for 16 years. Foley will be the university’s fourth president.

“Our stated mission has been to identify the next president for NYIT who will be an engaged, inspiring leader with a demonstrated appreciation for the university’s history, mission, and core values,” said Kevin D. Silva, the NYIT Board of Trustees chairman, in a March 29 news release. “Equally important is a person with passion for its future promise and growth. We have found that in Hank Foley.”

Foley received criticism in April for calling graduate students “kids” and their unionization vote a “mock election.” In an April 20 Faculty Council meeting, he said he “shouldn't have called them kids” and said he meant no disrespect.

MU is currently undergoing a national chancellor search that began in December 2016. At the time, Foley expressed interest in retaining the position on a permanent basis.

“While it is my hope to continue serving as chancellor, I understand that a national search for a permanent chancellor of this university is necessary,” he wrote in an statement on December 2016.

Foley said in his March 29 email that he hoped to see success come to MU.

“My experience here has been the most professionally enriching that I have ever had,” he said.

Edited by George Roberson | groberson@themaneater.com