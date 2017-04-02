Missouri men’s golf puts together top-five finish at Mason Rudolph Challenge

Consistent, steady play saw No. 26 Missouri men’s golf record a solid team finish of -9 in the Mason Rudolph Challenge over the weekend at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. The Tigers’ performance was good enough for a tie with Middle Tennessee State for fifth place overall.

Missouri’s team for the tournament was comprised of the same golfers from their most recent tournament last weekend in the Hootie at Bulls Bay.

Senior Euan Walker again starred for the Tigers, finishing T-7 after recording an overall score of -5, highlighted by an electric performance in the second round when he scored a 67. Junior Hayden Buckley recorded yet another top-15 finish, finishing T-12 with a score of -3 overall that included a strong round of 69 in the first round.

Sophomore Matt Echelmeier and senior Linus Lilliedahl both played consistently and finished +1 and +2 respectively, good enough for 30th and 34th place finishes. Freshman Rory Franssen rounded out the group at T-36 after a +3 performance that included an impressive second-round score of 69.

No. 6 Florida rallied past Alabama and won the tournament as a team, finishing with a score of -30. Sam Horsfield of the Gators took the individual title at -11 overall.

The next tournament for the Tigers is the lone home tournament of the season, the Tiger Invitational at the Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia from April 10-11. Fans are encouraged to attend and cheer on the Tigers as they pursue their second victory of the season.

