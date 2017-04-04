K.J. Walton and Frankie Hughes to transfer

The Missouri men's basketball roster shakeup continues.

Sophomore guard K.J. Walton and freshman guard Frankie Hughes have decided to transfer, per a statement from Mizzou Athletics. Walton has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and Hughes has three.

“We wish K.J. and Frankie the best in their future academic and athletic pursuits," head coach Cuonzo Martin said in the statement. "We will support both of them as much as possible, and assist in their transitions to the best of our ability.”

Walton and Hughes’ exodus marks the first since the hiring of coach Cuonzo Martin in March.

Walton, an Indianapolis native, played two seasons for the Tigers under former coach Kim Anderson. In his sophomore season in 2016-17, Walton averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Walton started seven games as a freshman in which he averaged 5.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

Hughes, a Cleveland native, averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in his freshman season.

Edited by Eli Lederman | elederman@themaneater.com