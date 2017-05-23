Jontay Porter commits to Mizzou

After weeks of speculation over when or if he might commit to Missouri this spring, Jontay Porter announced his commitment to the Tigers via Twitter Monday afternoon.

After much thought and prayer I have decided to commit to the University of Missouri!🐯 pic.twitter.com/dO1LKYR3iX — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) May 23, 2017

The commitment was one that most in Columbia expected after Porter’s father, Michael Porter Sr, joined Cuonzo Martin’s coaching staff as an assistant, and his brother, Michael Porter Jr, committed to MU after decommitting from Washington.

Porter is the No. 26 overall ranked player in the 2018 recruiting class and the No. 3 ranked center.

Despite his commitment to the Tigers, it is still unclear whether or not Porter will reclassify to be a part of Mizzou’s 2017 recruiting class. Currently classified as a junior and set to be a part of the recruiting class of 2018, Porter has the option to reclassify to the class of 2017. Doing so would land him on Missouri’s roster next fall.

If Porter were to reclassify and join the Tigers for the 2017 season, he would find himself competing for minutes in Missouri’s backcourt. Mizzou’s 2017 recruiting class already features 6-foot-10-inch center Jeremiah Tilmon, the No. 43 recruit in the country and No. 6 ranked big man. The two would also compete for minutes inside with junior forward Kevin Puryear. The playing time for all three could also be influenced by the way Martin chooses to use Michael Porter Jr’s size and athleticism in his rotations.

Porter now becomes the fourth four-star or higher recruit to commit to the Tigers since Martin took over in March.

Edited by Eli Lederman | elederman@themaneater.com