Jeremiah Tilmon arrested for possession of intoxicants in Columbia

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri basketball freshman center, was arrested early Friday morning for possession of intoxicants by a minor, according to an MU Police Department arrest report from the weekend. The story was first reported by Daniel Jones of the Columbia Daily Tribune.

Per the report, Tilmon was pulled over by university police at 1:42 a.m. on Tiger Avenue on Friday morning after failing to stay in one lane. The MUPD officer who pulled Tilmon over administered a sobriety test and ruled that Tilmon was over the “zero tolerance” threshold.

Tilmon was transported to MUPD and was later released on summons.

“The Mizzou Men’s Basketball program and head coach Cuonzo Martin are aware of the incident, and the matter will be handled internally,” a Missouri spokesperson told Jones on Monday.

Tilmon’s arrest comes less than three weeks after the four-star recruit arrived on campus to join first-year head coach Martin and the Tigers for summer workouts ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The No. 40 player in the 2017 recruiting class per 247Sports, Tilmon was a major piece of the star-studded recruiting class cultivated by Martin upon his arrival.

The Maneater will have more on this story as it develops.