Ward and Schweizer shine at USATF Championships

Two Tigers shined at the 2017 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, California over the weekend.

Freshman Ja’Mari Ward won the long jump event, ensuring him a spot in the Pan American Championships in Lima, Peru July 21-23. Junior Karissa Schweizer finished fourth overall in the 5,000-meter run and broke her previous school record with a time of 15:18.69.

After fouls on his first two attempts, Ward recorded a jump of 7.81 meters on his third attempt to take the junior long jump title for the second straight season.

Schweizer started off her event well before slipping to seventh in the middle of the race. However, the three-time 5,000-meter national champion rallied late to secure a strong finish.

Schweizer will travel to Los Angeles to attend the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Show on June 26. She is one of 12 finalists for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year award and the Honda Cup. The awards show will be televised at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Two of Ward and Schweizer’s teammates competed at the meet as well. Redshirt sophomore Gabi Jacobs failed to place after fouling on all three attempts in the senior discus while freshman Emily Stauffer finished 12th in the junior shot put with a mark of 4.34.

