Two nationally televised matchups announced for Mizzou football

With fewer than 100 days until the kickoff of Missouri’s college football season, the times and details of two of the season’s biggest matchups were released last week.

For their 2017 Southeastern Conference opener, the Tigers will welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to Columbia on Sept. 9. The game will be played under the lights of Faurot Field, and it is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on ESPN2.

Last season, Mizzou lost at South Carolina 31-21, but the Tigers were able to defeat the Gamecocks in their last matchup at Faurot Field in 2015, prevailing 24-10. Mizzou is 4-3 all-time against South Carolina.

The Battle Line Rivalry game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which will be played on Black Friday for the second consecutive year, will take place at 1:30 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium on Nov. 24. The game will be nationally broadcasted on CBS.

This will be the fourth matchup in the newly-formed rivalry that started shortly after the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012. Missouri leads the all-time series with the Razorbacks 5-3 and has won two of the three most recent matchups between the two teams.

In last year’s post-Thanksgiving matchup, Missouri overcame a 24-7 first half deficit to take down the Razorbacks 28-24.

The kickoff times for the remaining September games will be announced at a later date.

