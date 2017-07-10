Mizzou graduate arrested after joyride at Mizzou Arena

A 23-year-old Columbia man was arrested by MUPD on June 25 after he allegedly drove his Volkswagen Passat through a closed gate and a garage door into Mizzou Arena earlier that morning.

Nathaniel Conant inflicted an estimated $100,000 worth of damage to the facility. He couldn’t exit through his original point of entry, so he drove through a separate press gate. Several nearby golf carts were also damaged.

According to the Boone County arrest log, Conant was charged with two counts of burglary and an additional count of property damage. He posted a $10,500 bond.

The buzz that has been generated from the No. 7-ranked recruiting class in the nation has had Mizzou basketball fans chomping at the bit to watch their Tigers do battle in Mizzou Arena this season. But for Conant, November apparently wasn’t soon enough to get a look at the Tigers’ home court.

Conant was initially identified as a suspect by MUPD but eventually turned himself in and was arrested at 3:55 p.m. on June 25.

Conant graduated from Missouri with an English degree in December 2016. He had been working in the athletics department as a temporary utility worker at Mizzou athletic events before his arrest.

