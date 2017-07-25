Mizzou women’s basketball says “bonjour” to an international recruit

Mizzou women’s basketball made an offseason splash on Monday when it announced the signing of Emmanuelle Tahane, a freshman forward from Bondy, France.

Tahane, a 6-foot-1 small forward, adds size and length to an already impressive 2017 recruiting class. Earlier in the offseason, the Tigers added freshman guards Elle Brown, Nadia Green and Kelsey Winfrey.

Tahane comes to Missouri from Marcelin Berthelot High School in Saint Maur Des Fosses, France. There, she put together consistent production, averaging 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

In addition to her high school achievements, Tahane also boasts international basketball experience on her resume. She played a key role on France’s Under-18 FIBA Women’s European Championship team, averaging six points and three rebounds per game and helping the team to an undefeated tournament run.

In choosing Mizzou, Tahane turned down offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin and Arizona, among others. Tahane is excited about suiting up for the Tigers.

"I love the environment and the family atmosphere at Mizzou," Tahane said in a Mizzou Athletics press release. "I'm excited to play in a high-level conference and attend a university where my academic goals can be achieved."

With the program losing graduating seniors Sierra Michaelis and Lianna Doty, Tehane will likely become a focal point in head coach Robin Pingeton’s efforts to replace their production.

The Tigers will look to improve off their strong 2016-17 campaign where the team reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The 2017-18 campaign starts on Nov. 10 against the Western Kentucky Colonels in Iowa City, Iowa.

