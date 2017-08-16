MizzouRec offers diverse options for every student

For incoming freshmen, exploring everything that Mizzou has to offer is important, and there’s one building that students should definitely take advantage of: the Student Recreation Complex. It’s a place where people go to work out, study, meet new people, join intramural leagues and participate in a host of other activities. While it will become the epicenter of activity for many during their time on campus, MizzouRec can initially be intimidating for newcomers due to its size and all the services it provides.

Completed in July of 2005, MizzouRec has become a major attraction for prospective and current students and has found itself atop countless nationwide student recreation facility rankings. It currently has 25 facilities under its command, including 19 indoor facilities and six more outside. The indoor facilities include several weight rooms with names such as “The Jungle Gym” and “Pump Room,” a 50-meter competition pool, a resort-style indoor pool named the “Tiger Grotto,” numerous courts and an indoor track, among others. While all of these choices may seem overwhelming, they give anyone wanting to improve their physical health plenty of room to explore and find what best meets their fitness needs.

Made up of three synthetic turf fields and a one-third-mile track along the exterior, Stankowski Field is easily MizzouRec’s hottest outdoor space. From intramurals and Greek-league sports, to pick-up games and workouts, it is a constant hub of activity. Along with Stankowski Field, MizzouRec offers adjacent sand volleyball courts, nearby tennis courts and several off-site trails.

Along with these great facilities are the programs the complex offers, which include a boxing class, multiple pool-related activities and personal training classes. If you’re looking for a specific fitness class, MizzouRec most likely has it or something similar.

Students only need to be registered in a minimum of seven credit hours to have free access to the main complex, but for other programs such as club sports, there are fees. For those interested in personal training, the prices range from $29 to $640 depending on the number of sessions.

Not only does MizzouRec have multiple programs students can join, but it also has multiple RecSports leagues, including sand volleyball, three-on-three basketball and soccer, flag football and even logrolling. Many club sports use the facilities for their training as well.

Any student seeking employment with MizzouRec must attend a recruitment session which are Aug. 28-31 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Legends room. Attending a meeting is a requirement in order to apply. Positions range from lifeguards to business office accountants to official scorekeepers and everything else in between. For jobs such as lifeguarding, there are multiple requirements needed such as Red Cross lifeguarding and first-aid certifications, which MizzouRec offers. TigerX instructing is another opportunity for students to work while working out.

Edited by Eli Lederman | elederman@themaneater.com