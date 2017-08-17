Everything you need to know about attending Mizzou Athletics games

It’s no secret that the University of Missouri is rich with sports history. It’s a history that Tigers past and present are extremely proud of. For newcomers, the prospect of attending some of these events can seem daunting. To help students find their way into the exciting world of Mizzou’s sports teams, here’s a guide to attending athletic events:

Mizzou’s sporting events are classified in two categories: those that require a paid ticket for entry and those that only require your student ID upon arrival.

Paid Entry

As the university’s two main revenue sports, football and men’s basketball are the only sports that require paid entry by purchase of a ticket.

The easiest way to ensure you’ll be at these events in person to support the Tigers is to purchase a student season ticket combo through MUTigers.com. Purchasing this package grants the owner a spot in the student sections of every home football and men’s basketball game. For those who chose not to purchase the ticket package, using verified internet retailers such as StubHub or Ticketmaster are other ways to obtain tickets.

At many universities, college football is the hallmark of a student’s on-campus experience. It’s no different at Mizzou. Students of every major and background seem to slow down and focus on football when it’s game day. Every home game, students, faculty and alumni from all around come together to form a common bond and cheer on their Tigers. Each game at Faurot Field offers a new way for students to take part in the outcome along with over 71,000 other fans. Feeling the energy and electricity of the crowd is an experience not to be missed, along with the pride and passion that come with cheering on your team in person.

Even as the Missouri men’s basketball team has gone 18-44 over its past two seasons, the team’s struggles have not changed any of the past traditions that loyal Tiger fans have held onto for years. Now as the team finds itself on a major upswing, attending a men’s basketball game may be one of the most immersive experiences on campus. Faithful Tiger fans in Mizzou Arena keep spirit and pride running deep, with chants and yells throughout the game.

Free entrance with your student ID

Aside from football and basketball, students can enter every other Mizzou athletics event for free by presenting their student IDs upon entry.

The most popular free-entry events are women’s basketball, wrestling, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Last season, Missouri women’s basketball rose to national prominence when it upset the eventual national champion South Carolina Gamecocks on Feb. 19 at Mizzou Arena. Exciting moments are more than likely to continue this season as the team has added even more talent to surround star guard Sophie Cunningham.

Missouri volleyball plays home contests at the historic Hearnes Center, where an electric home atmosphere helped the team to a 2016 Southeastern Conference championship. Students and fans alike can sit within close proximity of the action with the courtside seating arrangements available.

The same dynamic allows for an intimate experience during Mizzou wrestling events, which are also in the Hearnes Center. The Tiger wrestling team has seen much success in recent years, producing an individual national champion in each of the last three seasons. The Hearnes Center also hosts the high-flying Mizzou gymnastics in the winter.

Come springtime, Missouri baseball takes the field at Taylor Stadium, where fans can enjoy America’s pastime under the Mid-Missouri sun. Last season, the Tigers contended for the Southeastern Conference title after an early 20-game winning streak and look to build on that success again this year.

Softball will begin its second season in the beautiful new Mizzou Stadium in 2018. The state-of-the-art facility features a berm in center field where fans and students alike can picnic and enjoy watching their Tigers take the field.

As school starts, Mizzou soccer takes the field at the Audrey J. Walton Stadium, which also hosts track and field. Swim and dive competitions can be seen from the Student Recreation Complex. Finally, Mizzou tennis plays home contests at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.

Each event fosters a sense of closeness and involvement for Missouri students, with the electricity that comes from attending sporting events in person. There are plenty of opportunities to experience this energy in the 2017-18 school year.

Edited by Eli Lederman | elederman@themaneater.com