Mizzou football defensive end Nate Howard dismissed from team

Missouri football confirmed what many who follow the team saw coming on Thursday, when the program dismissed junior defensive lineman Nate Howard from the team, according to a team spokesperson.

Howard confirmed the news via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Once a Tiger Always a Tiger! 🙏🏾farewell Mizzou Nation!🐯 — 88 (@Nate_Howard_) August 17, 2017

On March 28, Howard was cited by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Montgomery County, Missouri for speeding 6-10 mph over the posted speed limit. In June, the former three-star recruit was suspended by head coach Barry Odom after he was arrested on an alleged felony possession of a controlled substance charge.

On Monday, Howard was pulled over by police again, this time for failing to stop at a posted stop sign, and was arrested on an outstanding warrant, which was issued after he failed to appear in court in Montgomery County on Aug. 10 to contest the citation.

The third arrest was the final straw for Howard’s time with the Tigers, as he leaves the team just 16 days before Missouri’s season opener on Sept. 2.

An injury-plagued 2016 campaign saw Howard appear in just four games for the Tigers last season. He finishes his Missouri career with 15 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in his 15 games with the Tigers.

