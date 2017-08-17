Guest Column: The receding food desert is a myth

Guest Columnist- Dylan Cain is a senior political science major and a senator for the Missouri Students Association. Currently, he is on the Campus and Community Relations Committee and focuses on food insecurity.

A quote that has famously been attributed to Mark Twain states "there are three types of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics." Although the origins of this Twain-ism are foggy, the idea is quite clear: While statistics can serve useful and benevolent purposes, they can just as easily paint an inaccurate picture of people, places and communities. Statistics measuring food-insecure communities in the United States are a classic example of numbers stretching the truth.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture once classified large swaths of Columbia, including much of downtown and the Mizzou campus, as a food desert, meaning the area did not have a sufficient number of grocery stores for the community to access healthy, affordable food. But since the construction of Lucky's Market in 2014, the food desert territory began to recede in the section of Providence Road near downtown. However, this boundary change does not illustrate any true improvement in the economic and dietary crisis facing our campus and community. This discrepancy exists because of the flawed food desert metric being used by the USDA.

Any statistics professor will tell you to refrain from putting much stock into the measurement of a concept without first understanding how it converts an abstract idea into an easy-to-digest statistic. The food desert metric produced by the USDA attempts to provide a reliable measurement to determine where food deserts exist in the United States, spanning from small farming towns to densely populated urban areas. Among the measure's multiple flaws, one stands out: There is no distinction made between expensive grocery stores and affordable ones.



For urban areas, any census-tract within one mile of a grocery store cannot be considered part of a food desert. This demonstrates a clear problem: Access to food is irrelevant unless one can afford the actual food. Supermarkets like Lucky's provide fresh and healthy produce. However, any claim that Lucky's prices are reasonable for the working class or students is certainly mistaken.

These expensive stores create significant issues not just for students, but also for the community's poor. As long as important and commonly-used statistics fail to reflect the realities of working people, their needs can be easily pushed aside. I have no qualms with the city; many community leaders I have spoken to, including 4th Ward Councilman Ian Thomas and Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, have shown genuine concern about this issue. However, the construction of supermarkets like Lucky's cannot be seen as a true answer, and I urge all policymakers to continue to search for better solutions.