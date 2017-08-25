Board of Curators approves Memorial Stadium south end zone renovation

The UM System Board of Curators approved the proposition of a new facility in the south end zone of Memorial Stadium during a teleconference at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The curators unanimously voted in favor of the expansion, which is expected to cost $98 million. MU has received $48 million in private gift pledges.

In February, the board previously approved the hiring of Populous, a Kansas City architectural firm, as the designer of the 141,000-square foot, three-story structure.

The south end zone expansion will include a plethora of renovations, such as a new football locker room for use during games and practices, in addition to a football-specific team training facility, which would include a weight room.

Those specified entities will relieve congestion at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex, which currently houses most of the Tigers’ sports programs.

It will also feature coaching offices, a team meeting room, a reception area for events and recruiting and equipment storage.

Under the proposal, the existing general admission seats will be removed, but Memorial Stadium’s capacity won’t change considerably with the addition of 16 suites, 1,500 premium seats and 1,300 general admission seats. The stadium’s capacity will drop to approximately 65,000 seats, 6,000 less than its current listed capacity.

Memorial Stadium has not been renovated since 2012, when 6,000 seats were added to the west area of the stadium as part of the team’s transition into the Southeastern Conference.

