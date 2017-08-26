Mizzou soccer’s two-game winning streak ends in tie with Oregon State

Missouri soccer fell to to 2-0-1 after a 0-0 draw with Oregon State on Friday.

The Tigers have yet to score a goal in the first half this season, and this is the first time Mizzou was held scoreless for an entire game thus far. The game was also the second straight shutout for junior goalkeeper Kelsey Dossey and redshirt senior goalkeeper Kristen Rivers.

This was the first time this season Mizzou was held to under 10 shots in a game and was outshot by an opponent. Oregon State outshot the Tigers 14-9, and the Beavers had six shots on goal, compared to Mizzou’s five, three of which came from sophomore Sarah Luebbert.

Mizzou had limited offensive opportunities, predominantly due to Oregon State’s goalkeeper, senior Bella Geist. Geist had five saves on the night, matching Dossey and Rivers who combined for five saves.

In the 71st minute, Dossey saved the game for the Tigers when she kept three consecutive shots out of the net. It was Oregon State’s best scoring chance.

The Tigers also had four offside penalties, the most the Tigers have had all year. Mizzou had two offsides calls in the last 10 minutes of regulation.

The Tigers’ road trip continues Sunday at 6:30 p.m. when they take on No. 14 Nebraska.

