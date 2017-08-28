Mizzou soccer drops first game of the season to Nebraska

No. 14 Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s soccer cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory over Missouri on Sunday, handing the Tigers their first loss of the 2017 season at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraska (4-0-0) entered the game undefeated and proved why they are a top-15 team in the nation early on. In the first minute of action, Huskers senior Haley Hanson scored a tap-in off a cross from sophomore forward Elyse Huber to put Nebraska ahead 1-0.

Missouri (2-1-1) had a hard time getting back into the game after the Cornhuskers jumped ahead early and remained down 1-0 at halftime. The Tigers were outshot 10-2 in the first half and ended the game outshot 15-8.

In the second half, the Tigers stayed close until they gave Nebraska junior midfielder Caroline Buelt space outside the box to score a bar-down shot over Mizzou goalkeeper Kelsey Dossey in the 65th minute. Dossey was substituted on for Kristen Rivers at halftime, as the Tigers continued their strategy of playing two keepers.

Nebraska quickly put the game to bed in the 68th minute when Hanson added her second goal of the game, scoring a header off a Nebraska corner kick.



After the game, Missouri head coach Bryan Blitz said there was plenty to learn for the Tigers, even in a blowout loss.

“We're learning how winning is hard,” Blitz said in a press release. “You have to play right from the beginning. You can't give up a goal in the first minute. I believe that our team will take that lesson."

The Tigers will look to rebound Friday at 6:30 p.m. when they host the defending national champions, the USC Trojans at Walton Stadium.

