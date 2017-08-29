Missouri football counting on young players to stabilize defense

The preseason rumblings questioning the Missouri defense aren’t new to the Missouri coaches or players.

Many pundits are quick to point out the 63 points allowed vs. Tennessee last Nov. 19. Others highlight the team’s 116th ranking in total defense among 128 Division-I programs.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the team is one that many college football teams find themselves asking in the preseason: “Who’s stepping up?”

“There’s a lot of pressure on the young guys, including them, to step up,” head coach Barry Odom said on the freshmen. “It’s so important to have every guy ready, and it’s important as a coaching staff to execute.”

Here’s a comprehensive look at just who Missouri added, brought back and lost — both on the coaching staff and player roster — to offer more insight into that very question.

Losses

The most significant loss for the Missouri defense came back in April, when unquestioned defensive leader Charles Harris was drafted 22nd overall the first round of the NFL draft. Key contributors Donavin Newsom, Michael Scherer and Josh Augusta all left to graduation.

Those four combined for a whopping 210 total tackles for the Tigers’ defense last season, and whether or not the 2017 Tigers can make up for their lost production will go a long way in deciding games for Missouri.

Returning Starters

At safety, junior Cam Hilton and freshman Jordan Ulmer were named starters when Missouri announced their depth chart Tuesday. Redshirt senior Anthony Sherrils and senior Thomas Wilson were listed as backups.

“I think we’re going to lean on four guys to go play,” Odom said Tuesday, referring to Sherrils, Ulmer, Hilton and Wilson.

Nonetheless, Sherrils emphasized the collective goal of the unit, no matter who suits up on the field.

“We have one message … Go get the ball,” Sherrils told Mizzou Network. “We have poise, we’re detail oriented, and we’re ready to go out and ball.”

When the news broke of redshirt freshman Christian Holmes’ season-ending shoulder injury, the cornerback position entered a state of flux.

After Holmes’ injury, sophomore DeMarkus Acy is No. 1 on the depth chart, with senior Logan Cheadle likely to line up across from him to start the year. Freshman Adam Sparks and redshirt junior Finis Stribling IV are next in line.

“Acy’s probably the lead guy to start, but outside of that we’re not really set,” defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross told the Columbia Daily Tribune. “Him and Sherrils are probably the two strongest candidates right now to start in the secondary.”

As far as linebackers go, junior Terez Hall, sophomore Cale Garrett and redshirt junior Kaleb Prewett will start for the Tigers. Senior Eric Beisel figures to receive plenty of playing time nonetheless.

Junior Terry Beckner Jr., a former top recruit for the Tigers, assumes the role that many Tiger NFL stars — such as Charles Harris and Kony Ealy — have taken in the past as the team leader on the defensive line. He’s joined by sophomore Markell Utsey, redshirt senior Marcell Frazier and redshirt senior Jordan Harold.

As a team in 2016, Missouri registered 27.0 sacks, good enough for seventh in the SEC. The new defensive core, led by the D-line, will look to improve on that number this season.

Beisel and Harold were elected defensive captains for Missouri, Odom confirmed. The two seniors registered 55 tackles for the Tigers in 2017 and will be key to Missouri’s defensive plans.

Coaching Staff

Cross returns for his second season as the defensive coordinator of the team. Nonetheless, Odom will continue to dictate play-calling duties, a role he assumed in late October of last season.

Ryan Walters, in his first year coaching the defensive backs for Missouri, took a new approach — conducting team meetings and practices that included both the safeties and the cornerbacks, in the hope of gelling as a collective unit.

“It’s really great having all those guys in one room and together on the practice field,” Walters told Mizzou Network. “They get the same communication and coaching points, so everybody’s on the same page.”

Every football fan has heard the adage, “Defense wins championships,” and through their approach in fall camp, Missouri has adhered to that mindset.

If the Tigers improve on last year’s 4-8 campaign, one can assume that the defense will play a significant role, with many different players stepping up.

Edited by Eli Lederman | elederman@themaneater.com