Greitens appoints two new curators and student representative to Board of Curators

Governor Eric Greitens appointed Julia Brncic and Jon Sundvold to the UM System Board of Curators and named Courtney Lauer as the student representative to the board on Monday.

The curator nominations were announced in a Monday press release that named appointments to other state and local government positions.

The Board of Curators appointments must be approved by the state Senate before the curators can take office.

Sundvold, a former MU basketball player, was originally nominated to the board by former Gov. Jay Nixon last June when the state legislature was not in session. Greitens withdrew Sundvold’s and two others of Nixon’s recess appointment nominations earlier this year, according to previous Maneater reporting.

Sundvold played for nine years in the National Basketball Association with the Seattle Supersonics, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat and currently serves as president and founder of Sundvold Financial, a registered investment advisory firm, according to the Sundvold Financial website.

Brncic is vice president and associate general counsel for Express Scripts, a Fortune 100 Company headquartered in St. Louis.

Lauer, a recent MU law school graduate, replaces Patrick Graham as the nonvoting student representative on the board. She is pursuing a masters of law degree at MU.

The Board of Curators governs and supervises the four campuses of the UM System. The curators choose the UM System president, who reports to the Board, and approve state appropriations requests.

No more than two of the Board’s nine members can come from any individual congressional district and no more than five curators can come from one political party. Brncic represents the 1st District and Sundvold represents the 4th.

These three vacancies remained unfilled when the curators authorized UM System President Mun Choi to submit a $250 million state funding request for fiscal year 2019 during their meeting Friday.

$150 million of the requested appropriations would fund projects at the Columbia campus, including the development of a Translational Precision Medicine Complex, which would study disease treatment and prevention.

The project would have an estimated $534,800,000 impact on the economy, generate $163 million in earnings and create 3,860 jobs, according to the appropriations request.

The Board of Curators’ next meeting will be held at UM-Kansas City from Sept. 28-29.

Edited by Sarah Hallam | shallam@themaneater.com