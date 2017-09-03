Drew Lock named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

The Walter Camp Foundation announced Sunday that Missouri junior quarterback Drew Lock was named FBS Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week for the first week of the college football season.

On Saturday, Lock torched the Missouri State defense, setting school single-game records with 521 yards and seven touchdowns. He currently leads the entire nation in both statistical categories.

For the Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native, breaking the school’s passing records was a true honor.

“It’s gonna take a while to process,” Lock said after the game. “It’s amazing to think about, considering those records were held by guys I grew up idolizing.”

Lock has shown steady improvement year by year, but in Saturday’s opener, he showed an elevated sense of poise and game control, spreading the ball all over the field and throwing touchdowns to five different receivers.

Last season, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson won the award for week one and eventually went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Lock will have a chance to both validate and improve on those numbers this Saturday when the Tigers host the South Carolina Gamecocks at Memorial Stadium.

